Actor Daniel Dae Kim auctions autographed scripts to raise money for healthcare workers

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 26: Actor Daniel Dae Kim attends the “Blast Beat” dinner at Latinx House on January 26, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Latinx House)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Actor Daniel Dae Kim is trying to help those on the front lines in the islands.

He’s hosting a charity auction to raise money for health care professionals. Up for bid — autographed scripts. The winner will also get a 15-minute video chat with the actor himself so he can personally give his thanks.

“More importantly, for your efforts in helping our frontline responders and health care professionals,” said Kim. “As we all know it couldn’t be more important to help them help us right now. Happy bidding, everyone. Be sure to keep following your community guidelines. And please stay safe and healthy.”

Fifty-percent of the proceeds will go to designated hospitals in Hawaii and the other half will go to the hospital of the auction winner’s choice. The auction ends April 15.

Click here to view the auction.