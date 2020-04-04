Active duty Air Force airman tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An active duty Airman assigned to Pacific Air Forces headquarters has tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2.

On April 3, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam reported that the individual did not have a recent travel history and had contact with personnel throughout the headquarters building.

The Airman is currently in home isolation off base.

On-base public health officials contacted those who may have come in contact with the positive individual.

“The 15th Medical Group Public Health office is working with appropriate state and military health officials. In coordination with the Joint Base, we continue to execute deliberate precautions to ensure we mitigate COVID-19 transmission while preserving the force and mission capability,” said Col. Halsey Burks, 15th Wing commander. “We appreciate the guidance and collaborative nature between the local, state, and Sister Service partners as we collectively battle the pandemic.”

With support of the local healthcare community, PACAF and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam officials are taking all the measures necessary to mitigate the spread of disease. These measures are helping to keep Airmen and their families healthy and safe and to ensure the continuation of the mission.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam remains at Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie.



There are no immediate additional restrictions in place, however, some may be implemented in the future as determined by the installation leadership.



For local information regarding the installation, please visit the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Facebook page @JBPHH.

If you have any questions, please contact the 15th Wing Public Affairs office at (808) 449-1525.