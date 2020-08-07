Actions of Aloha: Local organization gives back to community one deck of cards at a time

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – DTL, a Hawaiian strategy studio, started the Actions of Aloha challenge on social media at the start of the pandemic. Now, they’re dishing out their new Actions of Aloha cards to inspire change.

“We figured why not make cards, make something tangible you know where someone can pick one out for the day, for the month and challenge a friend,” said Kaiani Kiaha of DTL Hawaii. “They can say ‘this is my commitment for the day to show aloha whether it’s to myself, to my family, to the community.'”

The cards have simple acts of kindness on them like picking up groceries for a kupuna.

“It even goes as far as to serving your community. So shop at a local farmers market you know. Talk story with them, have conversation, hear about their work and why they love what they do,” Kiaha said.

Serving the community is exactly what DTL Hawaii is doing with this project.

“That’s our mission, to give back. So with Iolani Palace, hearing the struggles that they were going through financially and just the icon and the sacred and significant place it is, it was such an easy decision to choose them for this first quarter to donate to,” said Kiaha.

Each deck of cards costs $20 and all proceeds go to the Friends of Iolani Palace.

“I think that makes it even more special, because it will be the community and will be the people of Hawaii that helps this piko and this beautiful place to remain open and remained saved,” said Paula Akana the Friends of Iolani Palace Executive Director.

DTL Hawaii will donate to a differnt non-profit organization after the Friends of Iolani Palace. That organization is yet to be determined.

