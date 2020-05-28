Act with Care update on Driver’s License, State ID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation is working with the Governor’s Office to provide a blanket extension for all driver’s licenses, State identification cards and instruction permits to the end of September to reduce the need for people to gather at driver’s licensing centers. This extension will be added to a future supplementary proclamation.

“Thanks to the actions of the majority of our residents, Hawai‘i is one of the best-performing states in the country in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor David Ige. “We remain grateful and cautious as we move towards recovery. Providing an additional extension of credentials will allow our county DMVs to address the backlog that developed over this emergency period while keeping our public servants and community members safe.”

For the status of your county’s driver’s licensing services, please visit their websites or call. Contact information for the counties follows:

City and County of Honolulu http://www.honolulu.gov/cms-csd-menu/site-csd-sitearticles/38020-city-services-smart-options.html or (808) 768-9100

Maui County https://www.mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing or (808) 270-7363

Hawaii County https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/finance/vehicle-registration-licensing or (808) 961-2222

Kauai County https://www.kauai.gov/DriversLicense or (808) 241-4242

As an added note, expired driver’s licenses or State IDs that expired on or after March 1, 2020, can be used at TSA checkpoints for up to one year after the card’s expiration. According to the TSA: “If your driver’s license or state-issued ID expired on or after March 1, 2020, and you are unable to renew at your state driver’s license agency, you may still use it as acceptable identification at the checkpoint. TSA will accept expired driver’s licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration.” (See https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus, accessed on May 27, 2020).