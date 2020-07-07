ACLU of Hawaii hosts virtual Honolulu prosecutor candidate forum

The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii, along with Ekolu Mea Nui and Matsunaga Institute for Peace are hosting a virtual Honolulu Prosecutor Candidate Forum Thursday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m.

The candidates participating in Thursday’s forum are Steve Alm, RJ Brown, Jacquie Esser, Megan Kau, Tae Kim, and Dwight Nadamoto.

Jen Jenkins, a public policy advocate who focuses on homelessness and transforming the justice system in Hawaii, will be moderating the event.

Due to time constraints and the number of participants, audience questions will not be answered during the forum. Instead, Jenkins will be asking the candidates one or two previously submitted questions.

