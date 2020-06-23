ACLU calls facial recognition technology at Hawaii’s airports terrifying

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ACLU of Hawaii calls facial recognition technology at Hawaii’s airports terrifying.

The organization issued a letter to Governor Ige, airports director Jay Butay, and Attorney General Clare Connors, expressing concern about their plans to test the technology at all major airports in the state.

In the letter, the ACLU calls the technology ineffective, unnecessary, rife for abuse, expensive and potentially unconstitutional. “The use of such prying technology for this purpose is like putting a square peg in a round hole…”

The Department of Transportation previously told KHON2 the technology will only be used to identify someone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees.

Their photo will only be used within the airport and purged after 30 minutes.

