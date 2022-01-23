About 15,000 free COVID home test kits available for Kauai residents

Covid-19 seen under the microscope. (Getty Images)

LIHUE, Kauai (KHON2) — Kauai residents can get free at-home COVID test kits from Monday, Jan. 24, to Friday, Jan. 28, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to officials, about 15,000 home test kits will be available for distribution. However, there will be a limit of five tests per individual or household.

Here is a list of distribution sites and hours:

Monday, Jan. 24

Kekaha Neighborhood Center — 9 a.m. to noon

Waimea Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Hanalei Neighborhood Center — 9 a.m. to noon

Kīlauea Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Hanapēpē Neighborhood Center — 9 a.m. to noon

Kalāheo Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Anahola Clubhouse — 9 a.m. to noon

Kapa‘a Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Kōloa Neighborhood Center — 9 a.m. to noon

Līhu‘e Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There are also several free COVID-19 testing sites around Kauai. For a full list and more information, click here.

Kauai County and the Hawaii Department of Health teamed up to make the distribution of these at-home coronavirus tests possible.