About 15,000 free COVID home test kits available for Kauai residents

LIHUE, Kauai (KHON2) — Kauai residents can get free at-home COVID test kits from Monday, Jan. 24, to Friday, Jan. 28, on a first-come, first-serve basis.
According to officials, about 15,000 home test kits will be available for distribution. However, there will be a limit of five tests per individual or household.
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
Here is a list of distribution sites and hours:
Monday, Jan. 24
- Kekaha Neighborhood Center — 9 a.m. to noon
- Waimea Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
- Hanalei Neighborhood Center — 9 a.m. to noon
- Kīlauea Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
- Hanapēpē Neighborhood Center — 9 a.m. to noon
- Kalāheo Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
- Anahola Clubhouse — 9 a.m. to noon
- Kapa‘a Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
- Kōloa Neighborhood Center — 9 a.m. to noon
- Līhu‘e Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
There are also several free COVID-19 testing sites around Kauai. For a full list and more information, click here.
Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page
Kauai County and the Hawaii Department of Health teamed up to make the distribution of these at-home coronavirus tests possible.