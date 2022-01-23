About 15,000 free COVID home test kits available for Kauai residents

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Covid-19 seen under the microscope. (Getty Images)

LIHUE, Kauai (KHON2) — Kauai residents can get free at-home COVID test kits from Monday, Jan. 24, to Friday, Jan. 28, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to officials, about 15,000 home test kits will be available for distribution. However, there will be a limit of five tests per individual or household.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Here is a list of distribution sites and hours:

Monday, Jan. 24

  • Kekaha Neighborhood Center — 9 a.m. to noon
  • Waimea Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

  • Hanalei Neighborhood Center — 9 a.m. to noon
  • Kīlauea Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

  • Hanapēpē Neighborhood Center — 9 a.m. to noon
  • Kalāheo Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

  • Anahola Clubhouse — 9 a.m. to noon
  • Kapa‘a Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

  • Kōloa Neighborhood Center — 9 a.m. to noon
  • Līhu‘e Neighborhood Center — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There are also several free COVID-19 testing sites around Kauai. For a full list and more information, click here.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Kauai County and the Hawaii Department of Health teamed up to make the distribution of these at-home coronavirus tests possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 31 2022 01:40 am