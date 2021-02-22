AARP nursing home dashboard shows two deaths in Hawai`i, lowest death rate in the country

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s nursing homes had the lowest death rate and staff infection rate in the nation between Dec. 21 and Feb. 17, according to the AARP nursing home dashboard which analyzes federally reported data in four-week period.

In the most recent period, Hawaii nursing homes had two COVID-19 related deaths.

That’s a per capita death rate of .07 per 100 residents.

Hawaii nursing homes also had 25 COVID-19 staff infections during that time..

For a per capita rate of .8 per 100 staff members.

The national average over the same period was 1.95 nursing home deaths per 100 residents, and 8.3 infections per 100 staff members.