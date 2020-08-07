AARP hosts webinar on fraud to guard against scams targeting kupuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — AARP Hawaii hosts a free webinar on fraud on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.
The webinar will give tips on how to protect kupuna from financial fraud.
Speakers are:
- Paul Greenwood, an AARP Fraud Watch Network expert; he is the former San Diego deputy district attorney who headed the Elder Abuse Prosecution Unit.
- Scott Spalina, a Honolulu deputy prosecutor who supervises Oahu’s Elder Abuse Justice Unit.
To participate, register at https://bit.ly/HIelderfraud or go to the AARP Hawaii Facebook page to watch a simulcast.
