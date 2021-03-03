AARP Hawaii wants to hear from kupuna about their COVID-19 vaccine experiences

HONOLULU (KHON2) — AARP Hawaii wants to hear from kupuna 50 and older about their experiences with the COVID-19 vaccine process.

The online questionnaire is available here.

“We know that there is intense interest and desire from kupuna to get vaccinated for their own safety and for the safety of their loved ones,” Kealiʻi Lopez, AARP Hawaii state director, said in Wednesday’s news release. “We have been hearing from individual AARP members and this questionnaire is an attempt to gather more information, which can help guide our advocacy efforts and help the state improve the process.”

The questionnaire asks whether kupuna have tried to schedule a vaccination appointment and have gotten vaccinated. AARP Hawaii also wants to know what people think about how the state is balancing vaccinating kupuna and essential workers.

The results will be gathered through Monday morning on March 8. AARP Hawaii will then share the results with key stakeholders and decision makers, and post them on their website.

On Wednesday, March 10, AARP Hawaii will discuss the results during their COVID-19 vaccine telephone town hall at 12 p.m. To register for the free forum, click here. Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Ron Balajadia, the head of the state Health Department immunization branch, will be hosting it.

The results of the questionnaire are not scientific but are meant to provide a variety of anecdotal experiences to show how kupuna are feeling about the vaccine rollout. AARP Hawaii hopes to send out another questionnaire next month to see if opinions change as the rollout continues.