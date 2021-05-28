AARP Hawaii wants residents over 50 to share their input in COVID-19 vaccine questionnaire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — AARP Hawaii is asking Hawaii residents 50 and older to fill out an online questionnaire to share their experiences about the COVID-19 vaccine process, mask wearing and the state’s Safe Travels program for travelers.

The questionnaire results will be gathered through Tuesday, June 1.

“We put out a survey in March and heard from a lot of kupuna about the COVID-19 vaccine when there was more vaccine demand than supply,” said Keali`i Lopez, the AARP Hawaii state director. “Now that there is enough vaccine for Hawaii residents, we want to know what kupuna think about vaccinating those who haven’t gotten the shot and how vaccination is affecting their lives.”

The questionnaire asks about whether they have been vaccinated, what they know about friends and family who haven’t been vaccinated, among other topics.

The results are not scientific, however, they do provide a variety of anecdotal experiences that give a general sense of how kupuna are feeling about the state’s vaccination efforts.