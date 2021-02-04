AARP Hawaii to host webinar on coronavirus vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kupuna with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to register for an AARP Zoom webinar with the Department of Health (DOH) that will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m.

An outreach specialist with the DOH will detail how the current COVID-19 vaccines work as well as distribution in Hawaii. Participants will also be able to ask questions. The AARP Hawaii state director says, the Zoom webinar will serve the same purpose as the Telephone Town Hall held on Saturday, Jan. 30.

“We are hearing from kupuna who have questions and want to know how to get vaccinated. That’s why we held a Telephone Town Hall on Jan. 30 and why we are holding the Zoom webinar on Feb. 12. We will be holding more webinars and telephone forums in the near future. Keep checking our web page and Facebook page to find out when the forums will be held and how to register.” Keali`i Lopez, AARP Hawai`i state director

Potential participants can register for a Zoom link by clicking here. The webinar will also be streamed on Facebook Live through the AARP Hawaii Facebook page.