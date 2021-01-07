AARP Hawaii says state hopes to vaccinate kupuna in mid-January

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Vaccinations for senior citizens 75 years old and older are coming soon. Officials say there are more than 100-thousand people in this group. AARP Hawaii says the state is hoping to roll out vaccinations for this demographic sometime during the week of Jan. 18.

The state says online or other vaccination appointment services should be available in “about a week.” While the Internet would be the easiest way to make appointments, AARP says the state knows that can’t be the only way for kupuna.

“I think the state is also looking at ways that will allow people to call-in to make appointments or or possibly do walk-ins, but I think walk-ins will be very difficult because the one thing people don’t want to have is to have kupuna to have to sit around waiting for that,” said State Director of AARP Hawaii Kealii Lopez.

AARP will be among other organizations helping to get information out there. Lopez says to be aware of possible scammers.

“Do not give people your your vital information, including your your health insurance information. And no one will be asking you specifically for money or that detailed information. They’re going to give you information of where to go to get help,” she said.

Statewide, there are more than 100-thousand kupuna 75 years and older and the vaccination process may take some time.

“The truth of the matter is, it’s going to take weeks, if not a month or two, to get through to everyone. I think the one thing people have to keep in mind is just be patient,” Lopez explained.

The state says health care workers, residents in long-term care facilities and first responders are already being immunized.

The state has also published a chart showing how many vaccinations have been administered statewide and county-by-county.

As of Saturday, more than 25,000 people have been vaccinated:

Approximately 18,000 on Oahu

Approximately 3,000 on Maui

Approximately 2,500 on the Big Island

Approximately 2,000 on Kauai

The numbers will be updated every Wednesday.