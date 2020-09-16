A total of 15 deaths at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — As of Wednesday, September 16, the number of new active cases on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health 4. 

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

At this date, for Hawaii Island, 18 people are hospitalized. 

The Hilo Medical Center reports 1 additional death for a total of 16. 

15 of the deaths are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories