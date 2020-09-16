A total of 15 deaths at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — As of Wednesday, September 16, the number of new active cases on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health 4.

At this date, for Hawaii Island, 18 people are hospitalized.

The Hilo Medical Center reports 1 additional death for a total of 16.

15 of the deaths are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home.