A statewide drive is asking the community for personal protective equipment donations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH) is participating in a statewide drive to collect personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

QNHCH is asking the community for PPE donations to help supplement the hospital’s supply should needs increase.

Items requested include medical-grade goggles, face shields, surgical/N95 masks, and gowns/disposable protective suits.

All items must be new and in original packaging.

In addition, interested community members with sewing skills are asked to sew face masks.

Supplies of facemasks at the hospital are adequate; these hand-sewn masks would only be used if supplies became completely depleted and this is not anticipated.

Two types of hand-sewn masks are requested with video links for size/style/pattern specifications and instructions:

4-pleat

Cone style to cover N95

If sewing masks, two different fabrics are requested so staff can quickly tell the outside from the inside of the mask.

People can drop off items at the hospital’s front entrance Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Donation receipts are available.

For questions, please call Julia Ramos, Fund Development & Volunteer Program Manager, 881-4420 or JRamos2@queens.org.