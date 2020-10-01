A look at how the State of Hawaii is spending its COVID relief funds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige highlighted ways how the coronavirus relief funds are being spent in the state.

He said that 98 percent of the funding was set aside for COVID response and recovery efforts. Gov. Ige added that every penny will be spent.

“We do not plan to return any of the coronavirus relief funds. Any funds unspent will be placed in the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund,” Gov. Ige said.

Multiple officials, such as Hawaii Data Collaborative special advisor Jill Tokuda, DLIR director Anne E. Perreira-Eustaquio, Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sherry Menor McNamara and Hawaii Agricultural Foundation executive director Denise Hayashi Yamaguchi, were invited to speak at the briefing.

