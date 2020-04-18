A look at Hawaii’s new state rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige took to the podium on April 17 to address new rules he implemented in the continued fight to end the outbreak.

Among them, landlords cannot evict renters under a new coronavirus-related moratorium. Currently, 37 percent of Hawaii residents are unemployed.

“With no paychecks coming in, families across the state are worried about how to pay the rent, or mortgage and provide for basic needs of family,” said Gov. Ige.

The eviction moratorium is until April 30th.

Across the state, anyone out in public must wear a face covering, as recommended by the CDC.

“Only exception is if you’re engaged in outdoor exercise, and activities as long as social distancing requirements are maintained.”

All state beaches are closed. No sitting, standing, lounging, sunbathing, or loitering on beaches and sandbars. You’re allowed to walk across the beach to get into the ocean for exercise – but social distancing is required.

“The Governor stated that his proclamation only allows water activities, and does not allow walking or running on the beaches for exercise purposes,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “My proclamation previously allowed exercise on the beaches, so this is a notable change for residents.”

If you’re going boating, fishing, or hiking — there can be no more than two people in a group unless they are a part of a single residential or family unit sharing the same address.

For boats, all boats must stay 20 feet apart. As for hikers, you must maintain 20 feet distance of other hikers. unless they are part of a single residential or family unit sharing the same address.

As for essential businesses, Gov. Ige says, “Stay at home order has greatly impacted restaurant industry and they have asked us to address.”

Take-out or delivery is encouraged. Otherwise, customers are required to stand six feet apart. No shaking hands or unnecessary physical contact.

“Each essential business shall determine the maximum number of customers it can accommodate while being able to maintain six distancing.”

All employees of essential businesses must wear face coverings. Signage must be up warning anyone entering to stay out if they don’t feel well.

“I also signed executive order to enable county liquor commission to allow for sale or unopened beer and wine for food pickup, delivery or takeout,” said Gov. Ige. “We do know the pandemic has touched virtually every business and family in some way and we are looking and working to ensure that we can help everyone.”

These mandates are in effect until April 30th.