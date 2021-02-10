A local company gives back to those getting vaccinated

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Those who get vaccinated at Pier 2, will receive some refreshments thanks to a local company.

Meadow Gold is partnering with Hawaii Pacific Health on this product giveaway.

Starting on Feb. 8 through Mar. 6 (except Sundays) from 9 a.m. to 1p.m., every person who gets their vaccine will receive a half pint of POG at the parking validation tent.

In addition, staff and volunteers who are assisting at the center will also receive Meadow Gold ice cream.

