A Kauai County program will offer emergency rental, mortgage, and child care assistance

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A program offering emergency rental, mortgage, and child care assistance, was implemented.

This is according to Women In Need, the Kupaa Kauai CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act program, and the County of Kaua‘i’s Housing Agency.

According to Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami, the program can provide services for up to 160 households for rent and mortgage assistance, “and 55 families for child care subsidy to Kauai residents who have suffered a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For more information and to apply for assistance, contact Women In Need at 245-1996 or via email at sharon.winkauai@gmail.com.

