21 new cases of COVID-19 bring statewide total to 77

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health confirmed 21 new cases of coronavirus today: 12 on Oahu, 2 on Hawaii Island, and 2 on Maui. An additional five are pending because the patient’s place of residence is unknown. One of the new cases required hospitalization. This brings the statewide total up to 77.

All 21 new cases were found in adults older than 18 years. No word yet on how many, if any, of these new cases are the result of community spread.

Yesterday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced an emergency order to stay and work from home starting Monday March 23rd, and Maui Mayor Michael Victorino followed suit shortly after, starting on Wednesday March 25th for Maui County. Both stay at home, work from home orders will last until April 30th, but Mayor Caldwell believes “in all likelihood that it’ll be extended beyond April 30.”

Here is the current list of positive cases by county:

Hawaii: 5

Honolulu: 53

Kauai: 3

Maui: 11

Pending: 5

Total: 77

Some other details about Hawaii’s 77 cases:

Required hospitalization: 4

HI Residents: 61

Non-HI Residents: 11

Unknown residency: 5

Older than 18 years: 75

Pediatric to 18 years: 2

Travel-Related: 47

Community Spread: 1

Unknown Transmission: 29

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more details emerge.

