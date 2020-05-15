98th Maui Fair canceled, organizers say

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 98th Maui Fair will not take place in 2020.

The Maui Fair Alliance says that it has decided to cancel the event and hope to hold it in 2021 at the request of the county.

The impact of COVID-19 on the community, as well as the County mayor’s request and the public health rules that limit the number of people who can gather in one area led organizers to cancel the event. The four-day fair was originally slated for October 1st through October 4th.

“We thank the Alliance for respecting our request and look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about the Maui Community,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.

A new date has yet to be scheduled.

THE LATEST ON KHON2