98.6% of Hawaii State Senate received COVID vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Senate reported that 98.6% of the 140 Senate personnel are vaccinated as of Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Approximately 138 Senate personnel have received the vaccine, and these people include Senators, employees, volunteers and interns, officials reported.

“I am extremely pleased with the Senate’s vaccination rates,” said Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi (District 8 – Kauaʻi and Niʻihau). “As elected officials and dedicated public servants, it is important for us to be the role models for our communities and do our part to stop the surge of COVID-19 across the state.”

According to officials, Senate personnel are required to be fully vaccinated, which went into effect Wednesday. Those with a medical condition or sincerely held religious beliefs can request to receive other accommodations instead of the COVID vaccine.

If approved, officials reported, those who are exempt from the vaccine can receive alternative options, like weekly coronavirus testing.

As of Thursday, Sept. 2, officials said there have been no requests for medical or religious accommodations.