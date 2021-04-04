96 Coronavirus cases, no new deaths reported in Hawaii on April 4

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 96 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

There are 51 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 15 on the Big Island, 26 on Maui and four residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 30,039.

The state death toll remains at 467.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: