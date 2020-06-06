9 new cases of COVID-19 mostly on Oahu brings state total to 673

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 today for the state. Eight of the cases are on Oahu. The other case is a resident who was diagnosed outside of Hawaii. The state total is now 673.

Two new recoveries were also reported, totaling 616 who have been released from isolation.

There are currently 40 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: