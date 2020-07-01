9 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 926

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 on July 1 for the state: 7 from Honolulu County, 2 from Maui County, and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside of Hawaii. This number includes a previously reported case that was “pending.” The state total is now 926.

Of the 926 total positive tests, 167 are active cases. The DOH reported 94,160 test results have been received as of June 30.

Three new cases required hospitalization. Five additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 741.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 87

Honolulu: 659 (7)

Kauai: 38

Maui: 125 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 0 (-1)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 17 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 116 (3)

Deaths: 18

Released from isolation: 741 (5)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.