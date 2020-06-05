9 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 664

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state: 7 from Honolulu County, 1 from Kauai and 1 from Maui County. The state total is now 664.

Of the 664 total positive tests, 33 are active cases. The DOH reported 59,842 test results have been received as of June 4.

No new cases required hospitalization. Three additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 614.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 81

Honolulu: 431 (7)

Kauai: 21 (1)

Maui: 120 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 11

Required Hospitalization: 83

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 614 (3)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.