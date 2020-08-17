9 employees at Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl reported on August 16 that nine of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a representative for the hospital, some of the caregivers who tested positive work with COVID-19 patients and are in self-quarantine.

“Our assessment includes contact tracing to identify others who may be at risk, so they can be

tested for the disease,” said the hospital. “At this time, there does not appear to be any impact to our patients, and all units remain operational.”

