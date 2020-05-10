8th Annual Okinawan Festival has been canceled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to health, safety, and financial concerns, organizers have canceled the 38th Annual Okinawan Festival.

The event was originally scheduled for early September 2020.

“While painful, it is “Makutu” – the right thing to do,” wrote the organizers on the event’s official Facebook page. “The health and safety of festival attendees, our kupuna, performers, and volunteers during this COVID-19 pandemic is what’s most important.”

The announcement also added that the Hawaii United Okinawa Association have also decided to move forward with planning to create a virtual celebration of Okinawa culture and other alternatives.