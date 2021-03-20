87 Coronavirus cases, one death reported in Hawaii on March 20

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 87 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

There are 54 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on the Big Island, 22 on Maui and one resident diagnosed out of state.

The DOH reports one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 28,894.

The state death toll rises to 453.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,370 (9)
  • Honolulu: 22,522 (54)
  • Kauai: 186
  • Maui: 2,586 (22)
  • Lanai: 109
  • Molokai: 30
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI:890 (1)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,948
  • Deaths: 453 (1)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 826

