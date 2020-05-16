1  of  2
858 people, 14 flights arrive in state on May 14

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 858 people arrived in Hawaii on May 14.

This number included 252 visitors and 318 residents.

During this same time in 2020, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

  • Crew = flight crew members
  • Intended Resident = people who are moving to Hawaii such as military members and their families, and former residents who intend to live in Hawaii
  • Resident = people who have a Hawaii ID
  • Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport
  • Visitor = people who do not have a Hawaii ID including essential health care workers, essential federal workers, former residents such as mainland college students coming to stay with family, military on temporary assignment, and leisure travelers

Majority of the people who flew to Hawaii yesterday arrived on Oahu. The following tables show what the Oahu visitors indicated as the purpose of their trip and their type of accommodation, and they can choose more than one. This data was collected from the HTA survey on the back of the Hawaii Agriculture Declaration Form. People are not mandated by law to fill out the survey so some are left blank.

