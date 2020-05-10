857 people arrived in Hawaii Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reports 857 people arrived in Hawaii on Saturday.

255 were visitors, and 334 were residents.

127 were flight crew members, 62 were in transit, and 79 are intended residents.

The majority of the people who flew to Hawaii yesterday arrived on Oahu.

During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.

The quarantine order was expanded on April 1 to include interisland travelers.