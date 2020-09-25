808 Urban: Local non-profit organization aims to share Hawaiian culture through art

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A collective of artists, volunteers and community leaders are educating and entertaining through art.

808 Urban, a local non-profit organization, has painted countless amounts of murals across Hawaii.

“We are known for doing murals before COVID-19,” said Laetitia Kealakukui Mahoney, Director of 808 Urban. “Our latest mural is located in the Waikiki Marriott and that mural symbolizes our aloha for each other during this time. We’re just trying to show aloha through art.”

Another stay-at-home order has slowed down their masterpieces, but 808 Urban is taking their murals from the streets to people’s homes.

“When the lockdown started, we just started pumping it and we created so many coloring pages.”

Now, with over 70 coloring pages available for free online, 808 Urban hopes to educate keiki and keep Hawaiian culture thriving.

“Our kids are not at school. I would say they’re less connected to the culture. So how can we get them engaged? How can we let them continue to think and celebrate our culture in innovative and creative ways?”

The non-profit organization hosts Instagram live coloring sessions regularly. 808 Urban also has keiki packets for teachers and students to use.

“They get to learn about kalo and the different parts of the kalo in engaging type of game or activity online.”

808 Urban hopes to spread cultural awareness one mural and coloring page at a time.

“That’s what we’re all about. We want to keep sharing art and keep sharing our Hawaiian culture and celebrate our Hawaiian culture through arts.”

