800 more National Guardsmen activated in the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Defense announced that 800 more Guardsmen of the Hawaii National Guard have been activated, bringing its personnel total to 1,200.

They will be brought on to assist with the State’s response to COVID-19 beginning Thursday, April 16.

The Dept. of Defense says that 400 of the 800 soldiers and airmen were activated last week. National Guard commanders for each island are working with county mayors and the emergency management team on the best way to assist.

“I am confident that by working together, we will meet our objectives of continuing to flatten the curve and create a safe and secure environment for the people of Hawaii,” said Joint Task Force Commander Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi Jr.

The National Guard has received federal funding to assist in pay and allowances for Soldiers and Airmen.