$80 Million For Native Hawaiian health care, housing, and education programs in new COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON (KHON2) — Native Hawaiian programs could be getting $80 million as part of the latest COVID-19 relief package being considered by Congress.

The new funding will provide millions to Native Hawaiian health care centers, higher education institutions, and housing assistance programs at the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

New grants are also being worked on to assist native language programs across the country that have suffered during the pandemic.

Hawaiian language programs will have access to a portion of that.