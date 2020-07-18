80 Hawaii inmates incarcerated at an Arizona prison quarantined

ARIZONA (KHON2) — Eighty Hawaii inmates incarcerated at Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona, are in quarantine after an outbreak of COVID-19 at that location.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 69 offenders from Nevada housed in a separate part of the facility tested positive for the virus.

Of the 80, about 28 Hawaii inmates may have had possible contact with them.

As a precaution, they’ve been moved to vacant housing and will be monitored for the next 14 days.

No Hawaii inmates are exhibiting any symptoms.

Saguaro is a private prison for male inmates. There’s a total of 1,125 inmates from Hawaii at the facility.

