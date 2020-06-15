8 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 736

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, all from Honolulu County. The state total is now 736.
Of the 736 total positive tests, 89 are active cases. The DOH reported 70,877 test results have been received as of June 14.
No new cases required hospitalization. One additional patient was released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 630.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 82
- Honolulu: 501 (8)
- Kauai: 21
- Maui: 120
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12
- Required Hospitalization: 91
- Deaths: 17
- Released from isolation: 630 (1)
For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.
