8 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Waiawa Correctional Facility

WAIPAHU (KHON2) — Eight inmates at the Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) have tested positive for COVID-19, says the Department of Public Safety (PSD).

The affected inmates were reportedly placed in medical isolation on Tuesday while awaiting test results. Additionally, 130 inmates have been placed under quarantine as a precaution. PSD says they have mobilized nursing staff to conduct COVID-19 testing of all inmates that are believed to have been in close contact.

WCF staff have also been notified of the active cases and encouraged to seek medical help. The facility says it will be working to test attending staff with the assistance of the Hawaii National Guard.

“The Waiawa Correctional Facility immediately enacted its pandemic protocol to isolate these inmates and begin mitigation efforts. The security and medical staff are working very hard to safeguard the staff and inmates and keep the virus from spreading,” said Fred Hyun, acting PSD Director.

For more information about WCF’s coronavirus protocol, visit their website.