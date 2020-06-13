8 arrested from April 15 to June 12 in Maui County for quarantine violations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Eight people have been arrested in connection to violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order between April 15 through June 12, 2020, according to the Maui Police Department.

Here’s a rundown of who was arrested:

On April 19, 72-year-old Winifred Ramos of Oahu was arrested and was later released on own recognizance. On April 28, 34-year-old William Lefear of Texas was also arrested. He was released pending investigation.

The following day, Winifred Ramos was arrested again for violating the order but for also second-degree criminal trespass. She was later released on own recognizance.

On May 7, 39-year-old Jennifer Altman of Lahaina was arrested for violating the quarantine order but was later released on $4,000 bail.

On May 16, 2020, Tara Trunfio, 23, of Colorado was arrested. Maui police say that the case was transferred to an outside agency.

On May 20, 2020 Ananda M. Provasoli, 49, of an unknown location, was arrested and her bail was set at $4,000. She was later released to District Court.

Five days later on May 25, Joaquin Pelayo, 36, was arrested and later released with no charge. Pelayo voluntarily returned home to California.

On June 1. 2020 Felix Santos, 47, of California was arrested also arrested for violating the order. Like Pelayo, he was released no charge and voluntarily returned home.

Maui police say that six people from California were found to be staying in an apartment complex in Lahaina and were seen violating quarantine on May 6. When police got into contact the group, all agreed to return home.

On May 21, Ashley Degraaf, 31, of Colorado was contacted by police, she admitted to breaking quarantine and also agreed to return home. A Washington State man, Troy Wagner, 57, admitted to breaking quarantine and returned home.

(Courtesy of MPD)

THE LATEST ON KHON2