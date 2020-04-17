764 people arrive in state on April 15, 290 are National Guard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — April 16th marks three weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine began for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.

On April 15, 764 people arrived in Hawaii including 105 visitors and 480 residents (including 290 Hawaii National Guard members).

During this same time in 2019, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

(HTA)