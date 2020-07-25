HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on July 25.
There are 68 on Oahu, and five on Maui.
That brings the state total to 1620.
Here’s an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 117
- Honolulu: 1291 (68)
- Kauai: 43
- Maui: 146 (5)
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 19
- Required Hospitalization:39
- Deaths: 26
- Released from isolation: 872 (25)
Latest Stories on KHON2
- 73 new COVID-19 cases reported brings state total to 1620
- Hurricane Douglas continues march toward Hawaii
- Second stimulus: Will $1200 checks be approved next week?
- Waikiki Aquarium to Close on Sunday due to Hurricane Douglas
- Hurricane Douglas continues to move west-northwest toward Hawaii