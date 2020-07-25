73 new COVID-19 cases reported brings state total to 1620

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on July 25.

There are 68 on Oahu, and five on Maui.

That brings the state total to 1620.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 117
  • Honolulu: 1291 (68)
  • Kauai: 43
  • Maui: 146 (5)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 19
  • Required Hospitalization:39
  • Deaths: 26
  • Released from isolation: 872 (25)

