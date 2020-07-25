73 new COVID-19 cases reported brings state total to 1620

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on July 25.

There are 68 on Oahu, and five on Maui.

That brings the state total to 1620.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 117

Honolulu: 1291 (68)

Kauai: 43

Maui: 146 (5)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 19

Required Hospitalization:39

Deaths: 26

Released from isolation: 872 (25)

Latest Stories on KHON2