73 new COVID-19 cases could lead to a scale-back on business reopenings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials say the rise in cases is due to people letting their guard down, even gathering and not wearing masks.

“I learned this morning that we have a bar cluster now and we’re going to be meeting on Monday to decide what do we do about bars because they are one of the [riskiest] things we opened,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “Can we be more targeted and strategic?”

He said earlier this week, a bar was packed with people not wearing masks and several of the staff members and patrons that were there have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health said it is also seeing a spike in young people. 15 people under the age of 18 have tested positive for the virus.

“Those who were reporting said they had gatherings. They were socializing in bars and restaurants and birthday parties and other events, so again people are letting their guard down,” said Dr. Bruce Anderson, Department of Health Director.

He said they have over 400 people now trained in contact tracing along with 170 staffers across the state who can also trace, but people have to do their part too. If not, he said they may have to scale back to reduce the rate of transmission.

“That may include reinstituting restrictions and closures that were previously in place bars, nightclubs, gyms, dining services and obviously dialing back on large gatherings,” said Anderson.

It could also affect public school reopening on August 4.

“We would not want to open our schools for in class learning if we have high rates of disease in our community,” said Anderson.

Officials are asking people to start with this weekend to turn things around.

“It’s going to be a rough August, especially if we don’t quickly put this fire out. I would just implore everybody please do not go out this weekend for numerous reasons,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

Discussions on how to handle this large spike in COVID-19 cases will start on Monday between the counties and the governor’s office. Mayor Caldwell said they will have to look into whether they need to do specific closures or add another mandate.

