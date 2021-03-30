71 coronavirus cases, no new deaths reported in Hawaii on March 30

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 30. There are 45 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 12 on Maui, six on the Big Island and one out of state. That brings the state total to 29,581.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The death toll now stands at 462.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: