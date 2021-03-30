71 coronavirus cases, no new deaths reported in Hawaii on March 30

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 30. There are 45 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 12 on Maui, six on the Big Island and one out of state. That brings the state total to 29,581.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The death toll now stands at 462.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,463 (6)
  • Honolulu: 23,021 (45)
  • Kauai: 190 (1)
  • Maui: 2,826 (12)
  • Lanai: 110 (0)
  • Molokai: 34 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 937 (0)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,979 (1)
  • Deaths: 462 (0)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,175

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Third stimulus checks: $1400 payments already being processed

WHO experts speak as report released on COVID-19 origins

WHO report says animals likely source of COVID

Justin Cruz's Weather Report 3-29-21

More Top Stories

Trending Stories