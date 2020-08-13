70 additional OCCC inmates and 7 ACO’s test positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 70 additional Oahu Community Correctional Center inmates and 7 adult corrections offices have tested positive for COVID-19. The total of infected inmates at OCCC now stands at 86.

The Department of Public Safety coordinated with the Department of Health to conduct mass testing of all OCCC inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units there. In all, approximately 110 inmates were tested Tuesday with 70 testing positive and 40 negative. Another 63 inmates were tested Wednesday and those test results are pending. All remaining inmates will be tested in the coming days.

“As the mass testing continues, we expect to see more positive cases. We appreciate how fast the DOH and National Guard are moving to coordinate the testing of identified staff and inmates. OCCC staff have done an amazing job following the PSD Pandemic Plan to quickly identify and quarantine these individuals. We will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to mitigate the spread of this virus,” says Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda.

Total PSD positive COVID-19 test results

Corrections Division Staff Inmate HCCC 0 0 KCCC 0 0 MCCC 0 0 OCCC 14 86 HCF 1 0 KCF 0 0 WCCC 0 0 WCF 2 0 Sheriff Division 1 NA Total 18 86

All transports to court from all Oahu facilities will be suspended through Friday.

