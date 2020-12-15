7-year-old performer raises funds for Ronald McDonald House

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiya Mack is on a mission to raise $10,000 for the Ronald McDonald House that helped her and her family when she was sick.

This 7-year-old girl was born with the intestines outside of her body, which is a condition called gastroschisis.



Her family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House for the first four months of her life as she had many operations. Then the family stayed there again last year when she had another operation.



Due to the pandemic she used her time to create a music video with the help of her uncle Valen Ahlo who is a videographer. Her father Jonny Mack is in the event promotion industry.

Donations are being accepted at http://support.rmhc.org/bayarea.

Money goes to the Ronald McDonald House chapters in Hawaii and the Bay area.

She’s on social media as @iamkaiyamack on IG, TikTok, Youtube, Facebook.