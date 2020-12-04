7 of 10 COVID-related deaths reported Friday were from an outbreak at Hawaii Island long-term facility

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health said that Friday’s larger than normal COVID-related death count was the result of updated information about those who died. All 10 deaths occurred more than two weeks ago.

Seven of those deaths occurred in a Hawaii Island long-term facility that experienced an outbreak in October. Among those who died were three females and four males, all with underlying conditions and ranged in age from 60s to more than 80 years old.

Three males in Honolulu were also added to the death count. One was in his 50s, had underlying conditions and was hospitalized. Another was more than 80 years old with underlying conditions and was hospitalized. The third was in his 30s with underlying conditions, he was not hospitalized.