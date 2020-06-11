7 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 692

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, all from Honolulu County. The state total is now 692.
Of the 692 total positive tests, 52 are active cases. The DOH reported 65,852 test results have been received as of June 10.
One new case required hospitalization. One additional patient was released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 623.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 81
- Honolulu: 458 (7)
- Kauai: 21
- Maui: 120
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12
- Required Hospitalization: 86 (1)
- Deaths: 17
- Released from isolation: 623 (1)
For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.
