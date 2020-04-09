7 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 442

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 today: 6 on Oahu, 2 on Hawaii Island, and 3 from Maui County. These numbers include 4 previously reported cases that were categorized as “pending” and have since been allocated to the appropriate county. The state total is now 442.

These numbers include a 6th death which was reported yesterday but not included in the official DOH report. The individual who died was a Maui resident older than 65 who had recent travel history, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino confirmed.

No new cases required hospitalization. 138 more recoveries were also reported, totaling 251 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 28 (2)

Honolulu: 334 (6)

Kauai: 18

Maui: 57 (3)

Pending/Unknown: 3 (-4)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2

Required Hospitalization: 42

Deaths: 6

Released from isolation: 251 (138)

Yesterday, Mayor Victorino announced that a cluster of 15 healthcare workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19. Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson later clarified in a news briefing that the 15 cases were not new, and had been previously reported. The cluster itself was only recently discovered; before, officials were unaware that the cases were connected.

For more details, visit the DOH website here.