7 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 1030

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 on July 6 for the state: 6 from Honolulu County and 1 from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 1030.

Of the 1030 total positive tests, 230 are active cases. The DOH reported 100,110 test results have been received as of July 5.

One new case required hospitalization. Four additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 781.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 94 (1)

Honolulu: 750 (6)

Kauai: 40

Maui: 128

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 18

Required Hospitalization: 119 (1)

Deaths: 19

Released from isolation: 781 (4)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.