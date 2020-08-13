7 more inmates at OCCC test positive for coronavirus, total at facility rises to 16

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Seven more inmates at the Oahu Community Correctional Center tested positive for the coronavirus, the Department of Public Safety announced on Aug. 12.

The total number of COVID-positive inmates at OCCC is 16. As for staff, there are seven adult corrections officers positive for the virus with the same facility.

OCCC is the only prison in the state with coronavirus cases. But there are four other employees with the department who are positive for COVID-19: one with Halawa Correctional Facility, two with Waiawa Correctional Facility and one in the Sheriff Division.

Contact tracing of all staff and inmate cases within the department is ongoing.

