$6B coming to Hawai’i in federal COVID-19 relief bill

Congressional staffers wait in the ornate corridor outside the Senate chamber during a delay in work on the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Senator Brian Schatz and U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono voted to pass a bill that has $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 funds.

If the bill passes, Hawaii could get $6.1 billion in the American Rescue Plan Act.

With this funding a portion of it can be used to bolster state and local budgets that have sustained significant tax revenue loss due to the pandemic.

The new COVID-19 relief bill Includes money for unemployment assistance, small businesses, rent relief, vaccine distribution, schools, health care workers, and Native Hawaiian programs.

The bill goes to the House of Representatives, then to the president’s desk to be signed into law.